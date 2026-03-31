RBSE 12th Toppers 2026: Check Arts, Science, Commerce list here

Jaipur: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) has declared the Rajasthan Board 12th results 2026 today, March 31. It has activated the RBSE 12th result 2026 link for all three streams - Arts, Commernce and Science streams at 10 am. State Education Minister Madan Dilawar has declared Class 12 results online from the Udaipur District Collector Office.

Students can check the Rajasthan Board 12th results 2026 with their login credentials such as roll number on the official portal at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The official sources confirm that Commerce pass percentage is 99.07 per cent, Science is 98.4 per cent, and Arts is 97.7 per cent.

RBSE 12th Result 2026 Name-wise

RBSE 12th Result 2026 Roll Number

RBSE 12th toppers list 2026

The Board has also released RBSE 12th toppers list 2026 along with results. The Rajasthan Board 12th toppers list was released for all three streams - Arts, Commerce and Science. The RBSE 12th toppers list will have details such as name, marks obtained, percentage and school.

RBSE 12th Science Topper 2026: Deepika

RBSE 12th Arts Topper 2026: Navya Meena and Narpat (99.6 per cent)

Rajasthan Board 12th results 2026 highlights