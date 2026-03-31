RBSE 12th Result 2026 Roll Number Link: How to check at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 12th Result 2026 Roll Number

The Rajasthan Board results 2026 can only be accessed by roll number on the official portal. Many students and parents also keep searching for the Rajasthan Board 12th results 2026 name-wise. One should clearly note that this facility is not available on the official website. Students can follow the below steps to check RBSE 12th results 2026 with roll number.

How to check RBSE 12th results 2026 roll number-wise?

Step 1: Go to the official portal at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Find the Rajasthan Board 12th results 2026 link on homepage

Step 3: Follow the link to land on the RBSE 12th results page

Step 4: Enter the login credentials such as roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Submitting the details will display the RBSE 12th results 2026 by roll number

Step 6: Download Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th results 2026

Step 7: Keep the hard copy of RBSE 12th results 2026 marksheet for future need

The RBSE has conducted the Rajasthan Board Class 12 exams from February 12 to March 11, 2026. More than 8 lakh students appeared for the exams at 139 centres spread across the state.