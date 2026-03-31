RBSE 12th Result 2026 Roll Number Link: How to check at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Jaipur: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) will be releasing the RBSE 12th results 2026 soon. It has announced that the RBSE 12th result 2026 will be released on March 31 at 10 am. The Rajasthan Board 12th results 2026 will be released for all three streams - Arts, Commernce and Science.
Students can access the Rajasthan Board 12th results 2026 with valid login credentials. One must enter their roll number to check RBSE results 2026 on the official portal at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Let's explore key details regarding how to check RBSE results 2026 by roll number.
RBSE 12th Results 2026 Name-wise check
Rajasthan Board 12th results 2026 highlights
RBSE 12th Result 2026 Roll Number
The Rajasthan Board results 2026 can only be accessed by roll number on the official portal. Many students and parents also keep searching for the Rajasthan Board 12th results 2026 name-wise. One should clearly note that this facility is not available on the official website. Students can follow the below steps to check RBSE 12th results 2026 with roll number.
How to check RBSE 12th results 2026 roll number-wise?
Step 1: Go to the official portal at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Find the Rajasthan Board 12th results 2026 link on homepage
Step 3: Follow the link to land on the RBSE 12th results page
Step 4: Enter the login credentials such as roll number and date of birth
Step 5: Submitting the details will display the RBSE 12th results 2026 by roll number
Step 6: Download Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th results 2026
Step 7: Keep the hard copy of RBSE 12th results 2026 marksheet for future need
The RBSE has conducted the Rajasthan Board Class 12 exams from February 12 to March 11, 2026. More than 8 lakh students appeared for the exams at 139 centres spread across the state.