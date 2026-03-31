RBSE 12th Result 2026 Name-wise and Father Name: Check Arts, Science online link here

Jaipur: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) is all set to release the Rajasthan Board 12th results today, March 31. It has announced that the RBSE 12th result 2026 for all three streams - Arts, Commernce and Science streams will be released at 10 am.

State Education Minister Madan Dilawar said, "The Class-12 examination results conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer will be released online from the Udaipur District Collector Office on March 31, 2026 at 10:00 AM."

Students who had appeared for the Rajasthan Board 12th exams 2026 can access their results online with valid login credentials. One must use their roll number to access the Rajasthan Board Class 12th results 2026 on the official portal at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE 12th Result 2026 Name-wise

Many students and parents often confuse and keep searching out when and where to check RBSE 12th result 2026 online. They also keep searching for stream such as RBSE 12th Science result 2026 name-wise, RBSE 12th Arts result 2026 name-wise, RBSE 12th Commerce result 2026 name-wise. It is to be noted that the exam authority has not specified whether Rajasthan Board 12th results 2025 by name will be available or not on the official platforms. However, many third-party platforms and private portals access the results data and display the RBSE 12th results 2026 by name. One should note that this is not official and recomended only to check RBSE results 2026 on the official website.

How to check RBSE 12th results 2026 name-wise and father name?

If students and parents or guardians wants to check Rajasthan Board 12th results 2026 with name, they can access follow the below steps.

Step 1: Open the respective results portal

Step 2: Search for Rajasthan Board 12th results 2026 link

Step 3: Find the RBSE 12th result name-wise search

Step 4: Clicking on the link will open the RBSE results 2026

Step 5: Fill in the details such as full name and father name

Step 6: Submit the details

Step 7: The Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th results 2026 with name will be available

Rajasthan Board 12th results 2026 highlights