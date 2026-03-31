RBSE 12th Result 2026 declared; How to download marksheet at DigiLocker

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has announced the Class 12 results today at 10 am. The results for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams have been declared together. A large chunk of candidates comes from the Humanities stream, with nearly six lakh students, while around 80,000 appeared for Commerce. The remaining students belong to the Science stream.

RBSE 12th Result 2026 Name-wise

RBSE 12th Result 2026 Roll Number

How to check RBSE Class 12 result 2026?

The steps to check The RBSE class 12th exam result have been mentioned below.

1. Visit the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on the Class 12 result link on the homepage

3. Enter your roll number and submit

4.Download or save your result for future use



Students without internet access can still check their results using a basic phone. They have to send an SMS in the format “RJ12” to 5676750 to receive their result.

RBSE 12th result 2026 marksheet via DigiLocker

The steps to check the Class 12th RBSE 2026 result via DigiLocker app has been mentioned below.

1. Open the DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.in

2. Sign in using mobile number and OTP

3. Search for “RBSE Class 12 Result 2026”

4. Enter your roll number and stream details

5. View and download your result



Class 12 RBSE Results: Passing criteria

To pass the RBSE Class 12 examinations, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate. Those who fail in one or two subjects will be eligible to appear for supplementary exams, the schedule for which will be announced after the results are declared.

Revaluation process

Students who are dissatisfied with their marks in the exam can apply online for re-evaluation within the prescribed window. Only theory papers are eligible; practical and internal assessment marks cannot be challenged.



The Class 12 exams were held from February 12 to March 11, 2026. Students and students' parents are advised to keep checking official updates for any changes or announcements related to the result declaration.