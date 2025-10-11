Over 90% placements for IIT Guwahati’s first Data Science and AI batch

The first cohort of students from the Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (MFSDS&AI) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has graduated, achieving an impressive placement record of over 90 per cent.

According to the institute, most graduates from the 2021–25 batch secured job offers from top technology firms through campus recruitment drives, as per a report by PTI.

One of the first IITs to offer a BTech in Data Science and AI

Established in 2021 in collaboration with the Mehta Family Foundation, the School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at IIT Guwahati was among the first in the IIT system to launch a dedicated undergraduate programme in the field.

The school’s vision was to train students in areas like machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data-driven decision-making, skills that are increasingly sought after in the global job market.

“By introducing a BTech in Data Science and AI in 2021, we were ahead of the curve. The successful placement of our very first batch validates both the demand for these skills and the quality of the programme we have built,” said Professor Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati.

Graduates placed in top companies

As per IIT Guwahati’s official placement report, 91 per cent of students in the inaugural batch received offers from leading recruiters, including Warner Bros Discovery, Google, and Microsoft.

In addition to placements, one graduate from the programme will pursue higher studies at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, USA, a globally renowned institution for computer science and artificial intelligence research.

Cutting-edge research

The curriculum of the four-year BTech programme also included a year-long research and project component. Students explored areas such as deepfake detection, large language model automation, conversational AI, multimodal healthcare, federated learning, and robotics, added PTI.

Ratnajit Bhattacharjee, Head of the School, highlighted how the programme’s design enables graduates to pursue diverse career paths.

“Our pride lies in the diversity of outcomes. Some graduates are stepping into leadership-track roles in industry, while others are moving into advanced research. That flexibility shows the strength of the programme in preparing adaptable, world-class problem solvers,” he said.