Odisha student scores 102 out of 100 in Plus II English exam due to technical glitch

BHUBANESWAR: A student of Ravenshaw Higher Secondary School has allegedly scored 102 out of 100 in English in the Plus II examination, prompting the Council of Higher Secondary Education to attribute the anomaly to a technical glitch.
The Science stream student secured 82 marks in theory and 20 in internal assessment, taking the total to 102 in the English paper after grace marks were mistakenly added.
Principal Chiranjib Mohapatra said the discrepancy was likely due to a technical or computer-related error. “The matter has already been brought to the notice of CHSE authorities for necessary correction,” he said.
CHSE officials termed it a computer-generated technical glitch and clarified that divisional grace marks were inadvertently awarded to the student despite his high score in the subject.
As per CHSE norms, a student can receive grace marks up to 0.5 per cent of the total score, subject to a maximum of three marks, to secure a first division. In this case, the grace marks were wrongly added to the English paper.
An official said neither the NIC nor the Council of Higher Secondary Education is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept into the results published on the website due to technical issues.
The results published on the website are only for immediate information to examinees and cannot be treated as original mark sheets, which will be issued separately,” a senior CHSE officer said.
The council further clarified that the online mark sheets uploaded after publication of the Plus II results are provisional in nature and meant only for instant reference.
“A notification will be published on May 27 for students’ convenience to submit online applications for rechecking or re-addition, if required,” the official added.
CHSE said the error has already come to its notice and assured that all such printing or technical discrepancies would be corrected before issuance of the final mark sheets.