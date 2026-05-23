Odisha student scores 102 out of 100 in Plus II English exam due to technical glitch

BHUBANESWAR: A student of Ravenshaw Higher Secondary School has allegedly scored 102 out of 100 in English in the Plus II examination, prompting the Council of Higher Secondary Education to attribute the anomaly to a technical glitch.

The Science stream student secured 82 marks in theory and 20 in internal assessment, taking the total to 102 in the English paper after grace marks were mistakenly added.

Principal Chiranjib Mohapatra said the discrepancy was likely due to a technical or computer-related error. “The matter has already been brought to the notice of CHSE authorities for necessary correction,” he said.