Odisha: Student dies after swallowing pin; parents blame school

Even after immediately informing the school staff, they were unable to provide the student with immediate assistance
Odisha govt school student dies after accidentally swallowing a fixing pin
Parents of a Class 7 student of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV), at Dhobatota in Kandhamal district, have alleged negligence by school authorities after their son died after accidentally swallowing a fixing pin.

The incident occurred on October 15 when the student, Tushar Mishra, accidentally swallowed a pin he had removed from a notice board.

Though he and his classmates immediately informed the school staff, no prompt action was reportedly taken. The school authorities allegedly advised Tushar to only drink water.

The student returned home and informed his grandfather about the incident. Subsequently, he was taken to the district headquarters hospital. Later, Tushar was referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Berhampur, where doctors performed a surgery to remove the pin.

However, his condition worsened, and he was shifted to SCB MCH in Cuttack for another surgery. Despite medical intervention, Tushar’s condition deteriorated further, leading to paralysis. He reportedly succumbed on Monday.

Tushar’s parents have lodged a complaint with the police seeking strict action against those responsible for their son’s death.

