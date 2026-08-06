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Odisha signs 10 MoUs to boost trauma care, medical education and healthcare infrastructure

The agreements, signed at the National Health Summit in Bhubaneswar, aim to strengthen trauma care, expand medical education and modernise the state's public health ecosystem
Odisha signs 10 MoUs to boost trauma care, medical education and healthcare infrastructure
Odisha signs 10 MoUs to boost trauma care, medical education and healthcare infrastructure
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The Odisha government on Tuesday signed 10 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with leading national healthcare institutions to strengthen trauma care, expand medical education and improve healthcare infrastructure across the state. The agreements were formalised during the National Health Summit 2026 in Bhubaneswar in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The partnerships cover a wide range of areas, including trauma and emergency care, cancer treatment, critical care, nursing education, biomedical research, telemedicine, health technology and hospital management. The initiative is part of the state's broader effort to improve access to specialised healthcare while strengthening the capacity of government medical institutions.

Among the key agreements is a collaboration with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, which will support the development of an integrated trauma care system, enhance emergency medical services and facilitate specialised training for healthcare professionals. Other partnerships focus on expanding research collaborations, faculty development, skill training and the adoption of advanced clinical practices across Odisha's medical colleges and hospitals.

Speaking at the summit, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the agreements reflect the government's commitment to building a stronger and more resilient public healthcare system. He said the collaborations would help improve patient care, promote medical research and create new opportunities for healthcare professionals in the state.

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