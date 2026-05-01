Odisha records high pass rates in ICSE and ISC exams

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha registered a pass percentage of 98.17 in ICSE Class X examinations and 99.24 in ISC (Class XII) examinations. Srijit Haldar of Stewart School in Cuttack topped the Class X exams in the state scoring 99.5 per cent.

According to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), around 8,948 students including 4,676 boys and 4,272 girls appeared for the ICSE exams this year.