Odisha panel on Mahanadi dispute agrees for amicable settlement, no dilution in legal battle

Senior BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra took part in the meeting virtually. "All eight members of the committee agreed to resolve the dispute through negotiation. This is the responsibility of both state governments. The Odisha government will guard all interests of the state while resolving the matter," Singh Deo told reporters after the meeting.

He said the members were briefed on the Odisha government's stand on the issue, the discussions so far held with Chhattisgarh and also the matter pending in the Mahanadi Water Dispute Tribunal (MWDT). The members will be provided with documents before the next meeting, he said. Taking to X, Singh Deo said, "Today, I chaired the first meeting of the High-Level Committee on the Mahanadi dispute... We engaged in constructive deliberations to address the long-standing concerns. The Mahanadi is a lifeline for millions, and it is our collective duty to safeguard its flow with fairness and foresight for generations to come."