Odisha announces free education for students from KG to PG

BHUBANESWAR: In a first-of-its-kind decision in the country, the Odisha cabinet on Wednesday approved free education for all students from kindergarten (KG) to postgraduate (PG)-level in government and government-aided institutions.

The cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, approved the Gyanodaya-Shiksharu Samruddhi scheme, which will waive all fees for students pursuing regular courses in government and government-aided educational institutions from the current 2026-27 academic session.

In his post-cabinet briefing, Majhi described it as a transformative initiative ensuring that no student is denied education because of financial hardship.

“The cabinet has approved a historic decision. Gyanodaya is not merely a fee-waiver programme. It is a commitment to ensure equal educational opportunities for every child and youth in Odisha, irrespective of their economic background. No student in Odisha will be deprived of education or forced to discontinue studies due to financial constraints,” Majhi said.

While education from KG to Class VIII was already free in the state, the new scheme extends the benefit to students studying in Classes IX to XII, as well as those enrolled in regular undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in government universities, government colleges and government-aided colleges.

The chief minister said the initiative would make quality education more accessible, equitable and affordable while significantly reducing the financial burden on families, particularly those from economically weaker and socially disadvantaged sections.

The cabinet has approved an estimated expenditure of Rs 895.57 crore for the first year of implementation and Rs 5,467.55 crore over five years. More than 32 lakh students will benefit from the scheme annually.

The scheme, however, will apply only to regular courses in government and government-aided institutions. Self-financing courses and institutions, private unaided institutions, PPP-mode institutions along with professional and technical programmes have been kept outside its ambit.

The chief minister said the initiative aligns with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Odisha Vision 2036 and Odisha Vision 2047, and represents one of the state’s largest investments in the education sector.

He asserted that the scheme will improve enrolment and attendance, reduce dropout rates and enable more students to continue higher education without financial barriers, laying the foundation for a more inclusive and knowledge-driven Odisha.

The cabinet also approved 12 proposals of eight departments.