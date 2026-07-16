NTA NEET UG result 2026 declared at neet.nta.nic.in; check direct link here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2026 result on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the NEET UG 2026 examination can download their scorecards by logging in with their application number, password, and security pin.

The NEET UG 2026 scorecard contains key details such as the candidate's subject-wise marks, total score out of 720, percentile, All India Rank (AIR), category rank (where applicable), qualifying status, and other personal details. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all information mentioned on the scorecard and immediately report any discrepancies to the NTA.

NEET Toppers 2026 list released

Direct link to check NEET UG 2026 result

Candidates can access their results by visiting:

https://neet.nta.nic.in

Steps to download NEET UG 2026 scorecard

Visit neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the NEET UG 2026 Result link on the homepage

Enter the application number, password/date of birth, and security pin

Click on Submit

View and download the scorecard

Take a printout for future admission and counselling purposes

Following the declaration of results, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to announce the counselling schedule for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats. State counselling authorities will separately conduct admissions for the remaining 85% state quota seats. Candidates are advised to keep their original documents, including the NEET scorecard, admit card, Class 10 and 12 certificates, identity proof, and other required certificates ready for the counselling process.

NEET UG serves as the single entrance examination for admission to undergraduate medical programmes, including MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BSMS, and other allied medical courses offered by institutions across the country.