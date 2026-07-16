NEET 2026 Toppers LIVE: Aryan Gupta, Panshul Bansal secures AIR 1; toppers list with marks here

The NTA has released NEET UG re-examination 2026 results. It has released NEET UG results 2026 on the official portal at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the written exam can access the NEET results 2026 with their login credentials such as application number and date of birth. The exam authority has also released NEET toppers list with marks along with results. Aryan Gupta from Punjab and Panshul Bansal from Haryana secured All India Rank 1.