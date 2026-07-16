NEET 2026 Toppers LIVE: Aryan Gupta, Panshul Bansal secures AIR 1; toppers list with marks here

The NTA has released NEET UG re-examination 2026 results. It has released NEET UG results 2026 on the official portal at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the written exam can access the NEET results 2026 with their login credentials such as application number and date of birth. The exam authority has also released NEET toppers list with marks along with results. Aryan Gupta from Punjab and Panshul Bansal from Haryana secured All India Rank 1.
Aryan Gupta from Punjab and Panshul Bansal from Haryana emerged as the joint toppers, scoring 715 out of 720 marks.
NEET UG 2026: Women maintain lead in NEET UG 2026
Women continued to outperform men in this year's examination. According to the NTA, over 58% of the qualified candidates are women. Among those who appeared, 56.8% of female candidates qualified, compared to 55.1% of male candidates.
NTA NEET UG 2026: Topper List
NTA NEET UG 2026: Topper List
NEET UG 2026: NTA Releases Score Distribution for Examination
The NTA has released the following score distribution:
Only 19 candidates scored above 700 marks
While 1,492 crossed 650 marks.
10,160 candidates exceeded 600.
90,780 candidates secured 500 marks or more.
NEET UG 2026 results declared
The NTA has declared the NEET UG 2026 results for re-examination on the official portal. Candidates can access the NTA NEET UG results 2026 with valid login credentials.
NEET UG 2026 Toppers LIVE: Profile of the Top Rankers
A total of 138 candidates scored above 690 marks out of 720. Of these, over 93 per cent appeared for NEET UG for the first time and 99 per cent are between 17 and 19 years of age.
NEET Toppers 2026 list released
The official sources confirm that Aryan Gupta (Punjab) and Panshul Bansal (Haryana) jointly obtained AIR 1.