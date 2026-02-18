Free veterinary camp Held in Rajouri by Army’s Romeo Force
Rajouri: The Indian Army's Romeo Force, part of the Rashtriya Rifles, organised a free veterinary camp under Operation Sadbhavana in the remotest hilly areas of Dharhal block in the Rajouri Sector, benefiting livestock owners across multiple villages in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a release, the camp, held in Ujhan village, aimed to provide professional medical care to animals in high-altitude regions where rugged terrain and harsh climate make access to veterinary services challenging.
Veterinary experts Dr Wakar and Dr Qurat Al, along with five other assistants, treated livestock brought in by local residents. Key attendees included Wasim Mirza, former Sarpanch, Shabir Mirza, Javed Iqbal, and Mohd Rashid Mirza.
In addition, speaking about the camp, Dr Wakar said, "In far-flung hilly areas, a single sick cow or sheep can mean financial ruin for a family. When the Army brings the clinic to the 'doorstep' of the villagers, it does more than just heal animals; it builds a strong bond of trust and security with the local population," as per the release.
The camp had a broad reach, serving residents from Ujhan and surrounding villages, including Malhut, Rakiban, Nadian, Kothran, and Leeran. A total of 290 locals - 266 men and 24 women - brought their livestock for care.
In addition, highlighting the importance of the initiative, Dr. Qurat Al said, "By providing medicines free of cost, the Army removed the two biggest barriers for these farmers, that is: the high price of veterinary drugs and the physical struggle of transporting sick animals to urban centres like Rajouri."
The camp also housed a variety of livestock common to the region, including cattle, sheep, goats, and ponies, which are essential for transport in mountainous areas.
Operation Sadbhavana projects like this continue to bridge the gap between remote villages and essential services, strengthening community ties while addressing critical local needs.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.