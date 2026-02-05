Indian Army helps Pulwama student chase medical dream



Despite limited resources, Sahil scored an impressive 498 marks in his Class 10 examinations. His dream is clear -- he wants to become a doctor and serve society.



Sahil's father works as a daily-wage labourer, struggling to run the household while ensuring that his children continue their education. Financial hardships often became obstacles in Sahil's academic journey.

Speaking to ANI, Sahil says that he faced many difficulties in continuing his studies, but a timely gesture of support changed everything.



Speaking to ANI, Sahil said, "I have passed my Class 10 examinations with 498 marks. My teachers gave me a lot of guidance. I used to study at the Hanifa Memorial Institute in Rajpora. Teachers there supported me a lot. I wish to thank my parents who taught me despite our poverty. Indian Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles. They came to our home and said that if we required anything, they would support. I wish to become a doctor so that our village benefits. The Indian Army has also given appreciation certificate, and I am happy that they will support me in future."