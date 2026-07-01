J-K announces summer vacation for schools from July amid rising temperatures

Srinagar: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) announced summer vacation for all government and recognised private schools up to the higher secondary level across the Kashmir Valley from July 6 to July 19 in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions.

According to an official order, all schools in the Valley will remain closed during the notified period, and classes will resume after the vacation.

The decision comes amid a rise in temperatures across Kashmir over the past several days, with parents and students demanding an early summer break due to the prevailing weather conditions.