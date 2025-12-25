India’s new Labour Codes set to boost employment, economic growth

Parliament approved the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill 2025, raising the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) limit in the insurance sector from 74 per cent to 100 per cent to attract capital, boost development, improve service, and achieve "Insurance for All by 2047," with measures also reducing requirements for reinsurers and strengthening policyholder protection. This major reform aims to bring higher investment, innovation, so that more people can get insurance cover in the under-penetrated Indian market.