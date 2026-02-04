Indian defence delegation meets Armenian PM, discusses ways to strengthen strategic cooperation

Yerevan: An Indian delegation led by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan called on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday, discussing emerging opportunities for collaboration and avenues to further strengthen defence and strategic cooperation.

Following the meeting, Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff in a statement on X wrote, "General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff CDS, accompanied by the Indian Delegation, interacted with His Excellency Mr Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Republic of Armenia, exchanging views on the evolving Geopolitical Landscape and prevailing Security Environment. The discussions also highlighted emerging opportunities for collaboration and avenues to further strengthen Bilateral Defence and Strategic Cooperation."