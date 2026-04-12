Indian army launches Sikkim’s first border village community radio

Gangtok, April 12 (IANS): In a significant step towards improving communication in remote border areas, the Indian Army has established Sikkim's first Border Village Community Radio Station, 88.4 FM Radio Sikkim Sundari, in Eastern Sikkim, Army officials said on Sunday.
The initiative, undertaken by the Trishakti Corps, aims to bridge the information gap in high-altitude regions where residents often face geographic isolation, harsh weather conditions, and limited mobile and internet connectivity.
Dedicated to the people of Sikkim, the community radio station will serve as a vital medium for disseminating reliable and timely information.
It will broadcast local news, weather updates, and details of government welfare schemes, ensuring that residents in far-flung border villages remain informed and connected.
Apart from information dissemination, the radio station is expected to play a key role in promoting the region's rich cultural heritage.
Programmes focusing on local traditions, music, and community issues will be aired, providing a platform for indigenous voices and fostering a sense of identity and belonging.
Importantly, the initiative also seeks to empower local youth by involving them in content creation and broadcasting.
This engagement is expected to enhance communication skills, encourage community participation, and create new opportunities for learning and development.
The station was inaugurated in the presence of senior military officials, civil administration representatives, and members of the local community, reflecting a collaborative approach towards regional development.
Officials said the radio station will host programmes related to agriculture, education, health awareness, and community development, tailored to the needs of the local population.
A senior Army official noted that the initiative would help connect isolated communities, amplify local voices, and contribute to socio-economic development in remote border areas.
The launch marks a milestone in strengthening last-mile connectivity and reinforcing the Army's role in supporting civilian communities in strategically important regions.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.