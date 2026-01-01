Indian Army celebrates New Year's Day with orphan children

Meanwhile, a tri-services mega ex-servicemen rally will be held in Assam’s Dibrugarh on January 11. The Defence spokesman said that in a solemn reaffirmation of its enduring commitment to the veteran fraternity, the Armed Forces will organise the Tri-Services Mega Ex-Servicemen Rally on January 11 at Polo Ground in Dibrugarh under the theme “Nishtha Se Sewa Tak”- symbolising the unbroken journey from devoted service in uniform to continued service beyond it.