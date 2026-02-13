India’s Tibet policy in 1954 driven by stability concerns, says CDS Chauhan

Dehradun: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Friday reflected on India-China relations after independence, saying that the Panchsheel Agreement of 1954, which included India's recognition of Tibet as part of China was aimed at maintaining stability and fostering a cooperative relationship between the two nations.



"On independence, the British left, and it was for India actually to decide where a front is. Nehru probably knew that we had something, as the McMahon Line in the east, and we had some kind of a claim in the Ladakh area, but it was not here. So that's why he wanted to go in for a Panchsheel agreement, probably," the CDS said.



General Chauhan said, "And for the Chinese also. When they had kind of liberated Tibet, they had moved into Lhasa. they had moved into Xinjiang. This particular area was extreme at both ends."