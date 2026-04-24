India, Japan hold 8th Army talks on defence ties

Tokyo: India and Japan held the 8th Army-to-Army Staff Talks with focus on further strengthening of defence cooperation.



The Indian Army and Japan Ground Self-Defence Force also discussed interoperability through enhanced bilateral exercises and SME Exchanges.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Japan said, "The 8th Army to Army Staff Talks (AAST) between Indian Army and Japan Ground Self Defence Force (JGSDF) took place at Tokyo from 22-24 April 2026. The discussions focused on further strengthening of defence cooperation and interoperability through enhanced bilateral exercises and SME Exchanges. The delegation called on Nagma M Mallick, the Ambassador of India to Japan and General ARAI Masayoshi, the Chief of Staff, Japan Ground Self Defense Force."