ICFAI Business School hosts academicians and practitioners summit on Banking and Finance

Hyderabad: The Department of Finance and Accounting at ICFAI Business School (IBS), Hyderabad, inaugurated a two-day Academicians and Practitioners Summit on Banking and Finance at the ICFAI campus.

The summit aims to provide a platform for academicians, policymakers, industry experts and research scholars to deliberate on emerging trends, challenges and innovations shaping the banking and financial ecosystem in India and globally.

The inaugural session was attended by Padma Vibhushan Dr C Rangarajan, Chancellor, ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education and former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India; Sri P Samba Murthy, former Chairman and Managing Director of Corporation Bank and former Director, IDRBT, Hyderabad; and Sri Rajesh Bansal, Founder and CEO of the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub, Bengaluru.