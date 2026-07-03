Hyderabad academy launches AI education accreditation framework

Hyderabad-based AI Vidya Academy has introduced what it describes as India's first independently developed accreditation framework for artificial intelligence education, aiming to establish quality benchmarks for institutions offering AI programmes.

The framework has been designed for engineering colleges, management institutes, universities and EdTech providers as AI-related courses continue to expand rapidly across the country, Deccan Chronicle reports. According to the academy, the initiative seeks to address concerns over varying academic standards by providing a structured approach to curriculum design, faculty readiness, practical learning, ethical AI and industry engagement.

The proposed accreditation standard outlines parameters covering teaching quality, laboratory infrastructure, assessment methods, research opportunities, project-based learning and graduate outcomes. Institutions adopting the framework are expected to align their AI programmes more closely with evolving industry requirements while ensuring students receive comprehensive and application-oriented training.

The launch comes as demand for AI professionals continues to grow across sectors including manufacturing, healthcare, finance, education and public services. Educational institutions have responded by introducing specialised AI programmes, but experts have increasingly highlighted the need for common quality benchmarks to ensure consistency and relevance.

The academy said that the framework also emphasises responsible AI, encouraging institutions to integrate ethics, governance and societal considerations into their academic programmes alongside technical competencies.

Officials believe that the initiative could help strengthen confidence among students, employers and academic institutions by promoting transparent standards for AI education. They also expect it to support India's broader efforts to develop a skilled workforce capable of contributing to the country's expanding AI ecosystem.