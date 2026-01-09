How Madhav Gadgil’s work helped revive rare wildlife in Karnataka's Tumakuru district

HUBBALLI: Professor Madhav Gadgil is often associated with the Western Ghats, but his work in Tumakuru district helped rare wildlife bounce back from the brink of elimination.

The wolves, blackbucks and slender lorris of Tumakuru district got their due after Gadgil took up a series of projects involving locals.

Four panchayats in Tumakuru district started People’s Biodiversity Register in 2000 under the leadership of Ghadgil which led to the documentation of several rare flora and fauna from the region.

The results of the documentation led to the future conservation plan for the unique forest habitats that are today present in Tumakuru.