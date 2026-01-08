Veteran Ecologist and Padma Awardee Madhav Gadgil passes away at 83

CHENNAI: Veteran ecologist and Padma awardee Madhav Gadgil passed away late on Wednesday night, January 7, in Pune. He was 83 and had been battling multiple age-related ailments.
Born on May 24, 1942, Gadgil was a towering presence in Indian ecology and academic research.
A recipient of both the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, he made seminal contributions to population biology, conservation biology, human ecology, and ecological history over a career spanning several decades.
Gadgil founded the Centre for Ecological Sciences at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, which went on to become one of India’s leading hubs for ecological research.
In 2010, he headed the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP), popularly known as the Gadgil Commission.
The panel submitted a comprehensive report on safeguarding the ecologically fragile Western Ghats, demarcating ecological zones and recommending restrictions on certain developmental activities.
However, the report was later shelved by the governments of Karnataka and other southern states.
Beyond academia, Gadgil played an influential role in public policy. He was a former member of the Scientific Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and was instrumental in the drafting of the Biodiversity Act and the implementation of the Forest Rights Act.
He also served on bodies such as the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT).
A prolific scholar, Gadgil authored over 250 scientific papers, and several of his works were translated into Indian languages to widen their reach beyond academic circles. His contributions earned him numerous national and international honours, including the Volvo Environment Prize, Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement, Harvard Centennial Medal, Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize, and the Champions of the Earth Award, among many others.
Born in Pune, Gadgil completed his early education there before moving to Mumbai for his MSc and later pursuing a PhD at Harvard University.
He remained widely respected for his rigorous scholarship and unwavering commitment to ecological conservation, leaving behind a lasting legacy in Indian environmental thought and policy.
