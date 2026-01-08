Veteran Ecologist and Padma Awardee Madhav Gadgil passes away at 83

Also read: How green was my valley: The Himalayan loot that triggered the Joshimath disaster

Born on May 24, 1942, Gadgil was a towering presence in Indian ecology and academic research.

A recipient of both the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, he made seminal contributions to population biology, conservation biology, human ecology, and ecological history over a career spanning several decades.

Gadgil founded the Centre for Ecological Sciences at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, which went on to become one of India’s leading hubs for ecological research.

