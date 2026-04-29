Gujarat targets future workforce with student science camps next month

Gandhinagar: Gujarat will host a month-long series of residential summer science camps for school students in May, as the state seeks to deepen interest in scientific education and prepare a future technical workforce.

The Gujarat Council of Science and Technology (GUJCOST), under the state’s Department of Science and Technology, has announced that three-day camps will be conducted in multiple batches between May 1 and 30, at its Regional Science Centres in Patan, Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Bhuj.

The programme is designed for students from Classes 6 to 10, with each batch accommodating up to 50 participants.