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Gautam Buddha University Recruitment 2026: Apply for 53 faculty posts by November 13; check eligibility, salary

Gautam Buddha University is accepting applications for 53 Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor positions. The deadline for receipt of applications is November 13, 2026.
Gautam Buddha University Faculty Recruitment
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Gautam Buddha University (GBU), Greater Noida, has invited applications for 53 faculty positions across several disciplines. Candidates interested in applying for Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts have until November 13, 2026, to submit their applications.

The recruitment notification, bearing advertisement number GBU/Admin/TS/2026-09, was issued on October 14, 2026. According to the university, applications must reach the designated address by 5.30 pm on November 13.

The recruitment covers vacancies in engineering, sciences, humanities, social sciences, management, law and other disciplines.

Gautam Buddha University Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

Of the 53 advertised vacancies, the university has allocated:

  • Assistant Professor: 38 posts

  • Associate Professor: 10 posts

  • Professor: 5 posts

The positions cover departments including English, Economics, Political Science, History, Sociology, Psychology, Computer Science, Biotechnology, Physics, Chemistry, Law and Management.

Vacancies have also been advertised in specialised areas such as robotics, geoinformatics, forensic science, Ayurveda, nuclear medicine and Buddhist Studies.

Candidates should check the subject-wise qualifications and reservation categories before applying.

Eligibility criteria for faculty positions

For Assistant Professor positions, the general eligibility requirement includes a Master's degree with at least 55% marks in the relevant discipline, along with NET, SET, SLET or an eligible PhD qualification, subject to applicable exemptions.

However, the notification specifies separate qualifications for certain engineering and professional disciplines. Applicants must therefore refer to the eligibility conditions prescribed for their particular department.

For Associate Professor positions, the general requirements include a PhD, a Master's degree with at least 55% marks, eight years of relevant teaching or research experience, seven research publications and a research score of 75.

Professor positions generally require a PhD, at least 10 research publications, a research score of 120 and 10 years of relevant teaching or research experience, subject to the alternative eligibility route specified in the notification.

The recruitment will follow applicable GBU and UGC regulations.

Gautam Buddha University faculty salary

The advertised academic pay scales are:

  • Assistant Professor: Rs 57,700 to Rs 1,82,400

  • Associate Professor: Rs 1,31,400 to Rs 2,17,100

  • Professor: Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200

Application fee

The university has prescribed a non-refundable application fee of Rs 2,000 for Unreserved, OBC and EWS candidates, Rs 1,500 for SC/ST candidates and Rs 1,000 for candidates under the PH category.

Payment must be made through NEFT or RTGS. Candidates must mention the payment reference number in their application form.

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How to apply for GBU faculty recruitment 2026

Eligible candidates must download the prescribed application form from the university's official recruitment page at www.gbu.ac.in/page/recruitment.

The completed application, along with self-attested supporting documents, must be sent through Speed Post, Registered Post or courier to:

The Registrar, Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar – 201312, Uttar Pradesh.

Applicants must mention the advertisement number, post applied for and subject or specialisation on the envelope.

A scanned copy of the completed application form must also be emailed to facultyrecruitment2026@gbu.ac.in.

The university has stated that applications received after the deadline will not be considered and that it will not be responsible for postal delays.

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Selection process

For Assistant Professor positions governed by the UGC academic-score provisions, the academic score will be used for shortlisting candidates for interviews, while final selection will be based on interview performance.

The university may restrict the number of candidates called for interviews based on qualifications and experience. Shortlisted candidates will receive interview invitations through email.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed advertisement and monitor the university's recruitment page for any corrigendum or further instructions.

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