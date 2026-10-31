Gautam Buddha University Recruitment 2026: Apply for 53 faculty posts by November 13; check eligibility, salary

Gautam Buddha University (GBU), Greater Noida, has invited applications for 53 faculty positions across several disciplines. Candidates interested in applying for Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts have until November 13, 2026, to submit their applications.

The recruitment notification, bearing advertisement number GBU/Admin/TS/2026-09, was issued on October 14, 2026. According to the university, applications must reach the designated address by 5.30 pm on November 13.

The recruitment covers vacancies in engineering, sciences, humanities, social sciences, management, law and other disciplines.