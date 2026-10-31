University of Hyderabad faculty recruitment 2026: Application deadline extended to November 16 for 37 posts

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has further extended the deadline for submitting applications for its faculty recruitment drive covering 37 teaching positions across various departments.
According to Corrigendum-II issued by the university on October 29, 2026, eligible candidates can now submit their online applications until November 16, 2026, at 5.30 pm through the CU-Chayan recruitment portal.
The deadline for submitting hard copies of applications, along with the required supporting documents, has also been extended to November 20, 2026, at 5.30 pm.
The university clarified that all other terms and conditions mentioned in the original recruitment notification, issued on September 7, 2026, will remain unchanged.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 37 faculty positions through direct recruitment. These include:
Professor: 12 vacancies
Associate Professor: 16 vacancies
Assistant Professor: 9 vacancies
The vacancies are spread across several disciplines, including Mathematics and Statistics, Computer and Information Sciences, Physics, Chemistry, Plant Sciences, Hindi, English Language Studies, Economics, History, Political Science, Communication, Fine Arts and Management Studies.
The recruitment also covers departments such as Medical Sciences, Education and Education Technology, Anthropology and Theatre Arts.
According to the original notification, the selected candidates will receive salaries under the Seventh Central Pay Commission academic pay matrix.
Professor (Academic Level 14): Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200
Associate Professor (Academic Level 13A): Rs 1,31,400 to Rs 2,17,100
Assistant Professor (Academic Level 10): Rs 57,700 to Rs 1,82,400
The prescribed retirement age for these positions is 65 years.
The eligibility requirements vary depending on the post and discipline.
For Assistant Professor positions covered by the relevant UGC regulations, candidates generally require a Master's degree with at least 55 per cent marks in the relevant subject, along with NET, SET or SLET qualification, unless exempted under the applicable PhD provisions.
Professor and Associate Professor positions require additional qualifications, research publications and teaching or research experience as specified in the notification.
Separate eligibility requirements apply to disciplines including Computer and Information Sciences, Management Studies, Medical Sciences, Education and Fine Arts.
Candidates should check the subject-wise qualifications and specialisations before applying.
Candidates can complete the online application process through the CU-Chayan recruitment portal at curec.samarth.ac.in.
After submitting the application online, applicants must send a signed hard copy of the completed form, along with self-attested supporting documents, to the university's Recruitment Cell.
The documents must reach the Assistant Registrar, Recruitment Cell, Room No. 221, First Floor, Administration Building, University of Hyderabad, Gachibowli, Hyderabad – 500046, by November 20.
The original notification states that submission of hard copies is mandatory and that applications without the required supporting documents will be rejected.
The application fee is Rs 1,000 for UR, OBC, EWS and transgender candidates. SC, ST and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates are exempted from paying the registration fee.
Applicants can visit the university's official recruitment page at uohyd.ac.in/careers-uoh/ for the detailed notification, corrigendum and further updates.