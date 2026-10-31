University of Hyderabad faculty recruitment 2026: Application deadline extended to November 16 for 37 posts

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has further extended the deadline for submitting applications for its faculty recruitment drive covering 37 teaching positions across various departments.

According to Corrigendum-II issued by the university on October 29, 2026, eligible candidates can now submit their online applications until November 16, 2026, at 5.30 pm through the CU-Chayan recruitment portal.

The deadline for submitting hard copies of applications, along with the required supporting documents, has also been extended to November 20, 2026, at 5.30 pm.

The university clarified that all other terms and conditions mentioned in the original recruitment notification, issued on September 7, 2026, will remain unchanged.