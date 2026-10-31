NIT Warangal Faculty Recruitment 2026: Apply for 34 posts by November 30; check eligibility, vacancies

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal is inviting online applications for 34 faculty positions across various departments. The application process began on October 15, 2026, and eligible candidates can submit their forms until November 30, 2026, at 11.59 pm.
The recruitment notification, issued under advertisement number NITW/FR-2/2026, covers four faculty categories: Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor Grade I and Assistant Professor Grade II.
Interested candidates can apply through the institute's official recruitment portal at recruit.nitw.ac.in.
Of the 34 vacancies, 24 are for Assistant Professor Grade II, making it the largest category in the recruitment drive.
The post-wise distribution is as follows:
Professor: 1 vacancy
Associate Professor: 3 vacancies
Assistant Professor Grade I: 6 vacancies
Assistant Professor Grade II: 24 vacancies
The recruitment covers departments including Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mathematics, Management Studies, Physics, Biotechnology, Education and Computational and Data Science.
The notification specifies that there are no advertised vacancies in Chemistry, Humanities and Social Sciences, and Metallurgical and Materials Engineering. However, existing NIT Warangal faculty members serving in these departments may apply under the provisions mentioned in the notification.
A PhD in the relevant discipline is an essential qualification for all four faculty categories. Candidates must also have secured first class in the degrees preceding their PhD.
Applicants who completed their PhD directly after BE or BTech are eligible, provided they obtained first class at the undergraduate level.
The upper age limits prescribed for the posts are:
Assistant Professor Grade II: 35 years
Assistant Professor Grade I: 40 years
Associate Professor: 45 years
Professor: 50 years
Age relaxations will apply according to government rules and the provisions specified in the notification.
Candidates must also meet the applicable experience, credit-point and specialisation requirements for the respective posts.
The application fee is Rs 2,000 for Unreserved, OBC-NCL and EWS candidates, while SC, ST and PwD candidates must pay Rs 1,000.
Indian citizens applying from abroad must pay USD 50, irrespective of category.
The fee is non-refundable, and candidates applying for more than one faculty position must submit separate applications.
The selection process will involve scrutiny and shortlisting of applications. The institute may adopt higher shortlisting criteria or conduct a written test.
Candidates may also be shortlisted through teaching and research seminar presentations before being called for a personal interview.
Meeting the minimum eligibility requirements does not guarantee shortlisting or appointment.
Candidates can follow these steps to complete their applications:
Visit the official recruitment portal at recruit.nitw.ac.in.
Access the faculty recruitment section and complete the online application.
Enter the required personal, academic and professional details.
Upload supporting documents, including qualification certificates, PhD proof, experience certificates and category certificates, wherever applicable.
Pay the prescribed application fee and submit the form.
The institute has clarified that applications and supporting documents will be accepted online only. Applications submitted through post or email will not be considered.
Applicants are advised to complete the process before the November 30 deadline and regularly check the recruitment portal for updates on shortlisting and interviews.