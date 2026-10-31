NIT Warangal Faculty Recruitment 2026: Apply for 34 posts by November 30; check eligibility, vacancies

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal is inviting online applications for 34 faculty positions across various departments. The application process began on October 15, 2026, and eligible candidates can submit their forms until November 30, 2026, at 11.59 pm.

The recruitment notification, issued under advertisement number NITW/FR-2/2026, covers four faculty categories: Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor Grade I and Assistant Professor Grade II.

Interested candidates can apply through the institute's official recruitment portal at recruit.nitw.ac.in.