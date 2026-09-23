From disruption to opportunity: J-K youth, women take centre stage at Geneva dialogue



“The old story that Kashmir was known for, it is writing something else now,” Kour said, highlighting entrepreneurship, skill development, employment and innovation as areas in which young people are increasingly engaging. She also emphasised the participation of women, saying girls were breaking barriers on both national and international platforms.

Narender Kumar, Executive Director, SDS and moderator of the session, said the discussion sought to present a different dimension of the region’s experience. “The positive stories and the way in which J&K, especially the new generation, is moving forward, including in sports, need to be shared,” he said.

