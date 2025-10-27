“Five years over already”: SC raps Delhi Police for not replying to Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid & others’ bail pleas

The Supreme Court expressed displeasure on Monday, October 27, with the Delhi Police's reluctance to respond to the bail applications of activists Umar Khalid and five others arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 in the larger conspiracy case relating to the 2020 north-east Delhi riots.

A bench of Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice NV Anjaria, which had issued a notice to the Delhi Police on the bail pleas on September 22, denied Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju's request for two weeks to file counter-affidavits to the petitions filed by Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Meeran Haider, Gulfisha Fatima, Shifa Ur Rehman, and Md Saleem Khan, represented by Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, The Tribune reports.

During the hearing today, Monday, October 27, ASG Raju reportedly asked for two more weeks to respond to the accused's petitions.

The SC stated that it had given the Delhi Police adequate time to respond to the petitions and had previously stated that the case would be deposed on October 27.

The SC bench subsequently directed the ASG to argue tomorrow or the day following (October 28 or 29). However, ASG Raju asked for more time to respond.

"No, no, argue day after with counter. Mr Sibal said before Diwali and we said no," it said.

Ultimately, the SC adjourned the matter to Friday, October 31.

It further mentioned that the accused had been in jail for roughly five years without trial.

"On Friday, you ensure you have proper instructions...we will hear it. See if you can Mr Raju...if something can be done...this is only about the consideration of bail. See 5 years are over already," the court said.