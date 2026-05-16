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Ernakulam records 99.61% pass rate in SSLC exams, girls dominate A+ tally

More than 2,200 students secured A+ in all subjects as 260 schools in the district achieved 100% success in the SSLC examination.
A video call with friends, and sweets with headmistress Sr Lovely PK, were how the students of St Mary’s CGHSS celebrated their success in the SSLC exams after the results were announced on Friday.
A video call with friends, and sweets with headmistress Sr Lovely PK, were how the students of St Mary’s CGHSS celebrated their success in the SSLC exams after the results were announced on Friday.(Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
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KOCHI: Ernakulam district achieved excellent results in this year’s SSLC examination. In the district, 99.61% of students qualified for higher studies. Out of 30,578 students who appeared for the examination, 30,458 passed. Girls led the score chart with the highest number of A+. Out of 15,715 boys who appeared for the examination, 15,649 passed, and out of 14,863 girls, 14,809 passed.

A total of 2203 students in the district scored A+ in all subjects. Out of these, 1,553 are girls, and 650 boys. A total of 260 schools in the district achieved 100% pass. Among government schools, 81 out of 101 achieved 100% pass. 133 out of 177 aided schools and 46 out of 52 unaided schools achieved 100% success.

Performance in educational districts

Muvattupuzha topped the list in terms of success rate (99.77%)

Muvattupuzha

Out of 3,479 students who appeared for the exam, 3,471 passed; 352 students achieved A+in all subjects.

Aluva

Out of 11,691 students who appeared for the exam in Aluva educational district, 11,657 passed. The success rate here is 99.71. 930 students got A+ in all subjects.

Ernakulam

Out of 10,149 students who appeared for the examination in Ernakulam educational district, 10,084 qualified for higher studies. The pass percentage is 99.36. 568 students secured full A+.

Kothamangalam

Out of 5,259 students in Kothamangalam educational district, 5,246 passed. The pass percentage is 99.75. 353 students got A+ in all subjects.

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