Hamirpur: BJP MP Anurag Thakur described the Ek Se Shreshtha initiative as a social movement aimed at providing quality education, equal opportunities and value-based learning to children from economically weaker sections, according to a statement issued here on Monday.

He was addressing a gathering after distributing tablets and laptops to teachers associated with Ek Se Shreshtha centres at a programme organised in Bijhri in Hamirpur district on Sunday.

The devices were distributed to strengthen teachers' digital teaching capabilities and improve the quality of education imparted to students.