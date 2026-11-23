Hamirpur: BJP MP Anurag Thakur described the Ek Se Shreshtha initiative as a social movement aimed at providing quality education, equal opportunities and value-based learning to children from economically weaker sections, according to a statement issued here on Monday.
He was addressing a gathering after distributing tablets and laptops to teachers associated with Ek Se Shreshtha centres at a programme organised in Bijhri in Hamirpur district on Sunday.
The devices were distributed to strengthen teachers' digital teaching capabilities and improve the quality of education imparted to students.
Thakur also distributed school bags equipped with built-in study tables, pencil boxes and notebooks among students to provide them with essential educational resources and better learning facilities.
He said nearly 650 Ek Se Shreshtha centres were currently operational across the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, benefiting more than 12,000 children from economically disadvantaged families belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and the general category.
The centres provide free academic coaching, educational guidance and opportunities for personality development, ensuring that financial constraints do not restrict children's potential or aspirations, he said.
Highlighting the initiative's broader impact, Thakur said it had generated 692 direct employment opportunities, with women accounting for nearly 90 per cent of the workforce.
Additionally, more than 12,000 families had collectively saved over Rs 5.40 crore through the support and benefits associated with the initiative, he said.
With over 98 per cent of the teachers at these centres being women, the programme was also contributing to women's empowerment and employment generation at the grassroots level, he added.
Thakur said Ek Se Shreshtha was also an effort to share parents' responsibilities in nurturing and educating school-going children. The initiative sought to create an environment where children received the guidance, resources and encouragement needed to become capable and responsible citizens.
He emphasised that providing children from economically weaker backgrounds with educational materials and facilities of the same quality as those available to others gave them a sense of dignity, equality and belonging.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.