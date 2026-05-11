"Colleges don't necessarily teach what companies want": Senior Engineer Nandita Kalita on upskilling & mentorship

A

I studied in a tier-three college in a fairly remote region, and we didn’t have many companies visiting our campus. Even mass recruiters required us to travel to other colleges for interviews. In my batch, I think only one or two companies came to campus, so placements were very difficult for us.

I realised quite late in college that I needed to focus on industry-relevant skills if I wanted to land a job. I saw many of my friends doing internships at startups and building practical experience, but at that time my focus was completely on academics. I didn’t give much importance to building industry skills.

Around October-November 2019, I joined Newton School. It was probably their second batch at the time, and that became a defining moment in my career. The programme exposed me to what it actually takes to become a full-stack developer, from the technologies to the learning path and industry expectations.

More importantly, I got to interact with mentors who were already working in big tech companies. They were not only helping with interview preparation, but also became role models. Seeing those people and learning from them was extremely motivating.

During those six months, my focus completely shifted from academics to building practical skills and preparing for placements. Around April-May, placements started at Newton School and I received two offers. One was from a small service-based startup, which I eventually did not join. Instead, I joined Briq.ai as a full-stack engineer and worked there for almost a year, mostly on frontend development along with some backend work.

After a year, I started looking for a switch. I was applying through platforms like InstaHyre and LinkedIn, though I wasn’t fully prepared at the time. Eventually, someone from Rubrik reached out to me. The interview process went well, and joining Rubrik was a huge leap in my career.

Since then, it’s been a fantastic journey. I joined as an SD1, got promoted to SD2 within two years, and after nother two years, I’m now working as a Senior Software Engineer, primarily on the UI side of things.