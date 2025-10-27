Chalo Hyderabad': Telangana private colleges threaten shutdown over 900 cr dues

Private professional colleges in Telangana have escalated their protest against delayed fee reimbursement, announcing an indefinite statewide shutdown starting November 3 and a massive ‘Chalo Hyderabad’ rally with 10 lakh students after November 10 if demands are ignored.

The Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Education Institutions (FATHI), representing private colleges, demands the release of Rs 900 crore by November 1, warning of institutional closure otherwise.

At its general body meeting on Sunday, FATHI resolved to mobilise around 10 lakh students, beneficiaries of the fee reimbursement scheme, along with staff and parents, to march on Hyderabad and “knock on the doors of the state government”.

The colleges accused the state government of reneging on a commitment to clear Rs 1,200 crore in dues by Diwali, with only Rs 300 crore disbursed, leaving Rs 900 crore outstanding.

The shortfall has plunged nearly 2,500 private colleges, serving 15 lakh students in engineering, pharmacy, BEd, nursing, and other professional courses, into severe financial crisis.

“During the general body meeting, we decided on ‘Chalo Hyderabad’. Around 10 lakh students, staff and parents will participate if the government does not release the dues. From November 3, we will begin an indefinite closure as we are tired of repeatedly urging the government to present a clear payment roadmap,” said FATHI chairman Ramesh Babu, expressing hope that the pending dues will be cleared before November 1.