CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2026 PDF: Know how to download

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has concluded the Class 10 Science exam today, February 25, 2026. The CBSE Class 10 Science exam was conducted from 10:30 pm to 1:30 pm at various centres across the country.
According to many school teachers and experts, the CBSE 10th Science exam was of moderate level. Many students said that Section A (Biology) was easy and scoring. Students are curious to check the other sets of CBSE Class 10 Science question paper 2026 to verify the diffculty level. In this situation, let's explore how to download CBSE Class 10 question papers 2026.
CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Analysis 2026
CBSE Class 10 Science Answer Key 2026
CBSE Class 12 Science exam 2026 highlights
How to download CBSE 10th Science question paper 2026 PDF?
The Board will be uploading all the CBSE 10th questions papers 2025-26 for all subjects inclusinf Science on the official portal (cbse.gov.in and cbseacademic.nic.in) after concluding the exam. Students can download the CBSE question papers 2026 with the below steps.
Step 1: Open the official portal of CBSE at cbse.gov.in
Step 2: Go to the “Board Examinations” tab on the homepage
Step 3: Search for the “Previous year’s Question Papers”
Step 4: Look for the main examination or supplementary exam question papers of 2026
Step 5: Select the respective subject such as Science
Step 6: Following the link will open the CBSE 10th Science question paper in pdf format
Step 7: Download and take a printout of question paper for future reference
The CBSE question papers and previous year question papers are extremly important for students to appear for the entrance exams and 2nd shift scheduled in May. The will not only help students to assess their syllabus but also to get familar with weightage.