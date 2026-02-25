CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2026 PDF: Know how to download

How to download CBSE 10th Science question paper 2026 PDF?

The Board will be uploading all the CBSE 10th questions papers 2025-26 for all subjects inclusinf Science on the official portal (cbse.gov.in and cbseacademic.nic.in) after concluding the exam. Students can download the CBSE question papers 2026 with the below steps.

Step 1: Open the official portal of CBSE at cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the “Board Examinations” tab on the homepage

Step 3: Search for the “Previous year’s Question Papers”

Step 4: Look for the main examination or supplementary exam question papers of 2026

Step 5: Select the respective subject such as Science

Step 6: Following the link will open the CBSE 10th Science question paper in pdf format

Step 7: Download and take a printout of question paper for future reference

The CBSE question papers and previous year question papers are extremly important for students to appear for the entrance exams and 2nd shift scheduled in May. The will not only help students to assess their syllabus but also to get familar with weightage.