CBSE Class 10 Science Answer Key 2026 PDF Download: Check details here

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has conducted the class 10 Science exam today, February 25, 2026. The CBSE Class 10 Class 10 Science (subject code: 086) exam was held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm at various centres across the country and abroad.

Students have started searching for the CBSE Class 10 Science answer key 2026 to check their responses and preict their score. It should be noted that there is unspeakably complex information about the CBSE Class 10 answer key 2026. Let's explore the important details related to CBSE 10th Science answer key 2026 pdf.

CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Analysis 2026

CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2026 PDF

CBSE Class 10 Science answer key 2026

The CBSE Class 10 Science exam consists of 39 questions in three sections: Section A (Biology), Section B (Chemistry) and Section C (Physics). A total of 80 marks are thre in CBSE 10th Science exam. There are multiple choice questions in CBSE 10th Science exam along with two-mark, three-mark, four-mark and five-mark.

Students who are searching for the official CBSE answer key 2026 pdf must note that the board never releases answer key after concluding the exams. One can access the unofficial CBSE 10th answer key 2026 available at private coaching centres or schools to calculate their probable score. It is important to ote that the evaluation will not be based on the unofficial answer key.

As CBSE has made major changes in the board exams like introducing a dual exam format, the board may also release the answer key. If released, students can follow the steps below to download the answer key.

How to download CBSE 10th Science answer key 2026 PDF?

Step 1: Open the official portal of CBSE

Step 2: Find the CBSE answer key 2026 link if available

Step 3: Follow the link to land on the CBSE 10th answer key page

Step 4: Select the Class 10

Step 5: Go to the respective subject such as Science

Step 6: Donwload CBSE 10th Science answer key 2026 pdf along with question paper

Step 7: Keep the hard copy for future need