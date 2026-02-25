CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Analysis 2026: Check question paper review, difficulty level

CBSE Class 10 Maths exam analysis 2026

The CBSE Class 10 Science consists of 80 marks. It consists of three sections: Section A (Biology), Section B (Chemistry) and Section C (Physics). All the questions are compulsary. However, an internal choice is provided in some questions.

Students who had appeared for the written exam rated the CBSE 10th Maths question paper as moderate. We are trying our best to get a detailed CBSE Class 10 Science exam analysis 2026 from school teachers and experts. Stay tuned.

The Board has introduced two-board format with an aimt to ease the exam pressure for students. The CBSE 10th board exams 2026 will now be held in two shifts - February-March and May. The first session of CBSE Class 10 exams 2026 will be held from February 17 to March 11, 2026.