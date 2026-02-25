CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Analysis 2026: Check question paper review, difficulty level

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has succesfully conducted the class 10 Science (subject code: 086) exam today, February 25, 2026. It has conducted the CBSE 10th Science written exam from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm at variosu centres across the country and abroad.
Many students who had appeared for the CBSE 10th Science exam said that the exam was of moderate level. The CBSE Class 10 Science question paper 2026 rated as moderate. A few students said the exam was between easy and moderate. Let's explore CBSE Class 10 Science exam analysis 2026 along with question paper review and difficulty level.
CBSE Class 10 Science Answer Key 2025 PDF Download
CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2026 PDF
CBSE Class 10 Science exam 2026 highlights
CBSE Class 10 Maths exam analysis 2026
The CBSE Class 10 Science consists of 80 marks. It consists of three sections: Section A (Biology), Section B (Chemistry) and Section C (Physics). All the questions are compulsary. However, an internal choice is provided in some questions.
Students who had appeared for the written exam rated the CBSE 10th Maths question paper as moderate. We are trying our best to get a detailed CBSE Class 10 Science exam analysis 2026 from school teachers and experts. Stay tuned.
The Board has introduced two-board format with an aimt to ease the exam pressure for students. The CBSE 10th board exams 2026 will now be held in two shifts - February-March and May. The first session of CBSE Class 10 exams 2026 will be held from February 17 to March 11, 2026.