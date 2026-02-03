Bihar Minister says state's budget will proritise education, health and electricity



"Expansion of MSME and local industry is being done...We are gradually moving towards agro-industries. This is a new target by Bihar, that no Agriculture will be called Agro-Industry. So that farmers get better income for their produce and people get employment. In the sectors of education and electricity, we are going to make several provisions," he said.

"Education and electricity are two important parts. Health is also very important. So, we are going to prioritise education, health and electricity. Bihar is becoming the fastest developing state of the country," he added.

Bihar Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav will present the state's budget today.