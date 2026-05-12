Bhubaneswar student selected for India-Japan science exchange programme

BHUBANESWAR: Shraavya Mishra, a Class XI student of PM Shree Kendriya Vidyalaya no-II, CRPF Campus, has been selected for the prestigious Sakura Science Exchange Programme - 2026, a collaborative initiative between the governments of India and Japan that aims to nurture young scientific talent and promote international collaboration among students.

Shraavya earned the recognition for her innovative assistive technology project I-SRAVIA, designed to enable two-way communication between the deaf and mute community and the hearing population.