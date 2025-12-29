‘Beyond the Classroom’: TEC submits report on holistic education reforms

HYDERABAD: With the aim of providing effective career guidance to government school students, the Telangana Education Commission (TEC) has submitted a report titled Beyond the Classroom, focusing on holistic educational reforms.

The report seeks to create a comprehensive and equitable education system that addresses market needs beyond rote learning while empowering students, particularly those from marginalised communities.

Commissioned by Samagra Shiksha, Telangana, the study was conducted by a professor from the Department of Communication, University of Hyderabad, with technical and financial support from UNICEF Telangana.