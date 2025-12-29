‘Beyond the Classroom’: TEC submits report on holistic education reforms

HYDERABAD: With the aim of providing effective career guidance to government school students, the Telangana Education Commission (TEC) has submitted a report titled Beyond the Classroom, focusing on holistic educational reforms.
The report seeks to create a comprehensive and equitable education system that addresses market needs beyond rote learning while empowering students, particularly those from marginalised communities.
Commissioned by Samagra Shiksha, Telangana, the study was conducted by a professor from the Department of Communication, University of Hyderabad, with technical and financial support from UNICEF Telangana.
The New Indian Express reports , the study examined teachers’ perceptions of the root causes behind poor learning outcomes in government schools, with a focus on foundational skills such as reading, writing and arithmetic.
It also analysed systemic and classroom-level challenges, including curriculum alignment, teacher training, non-teaching duties and student behaviour. The findings highlight both teachers’ day-to-day challenges and the systemic changes required to enable effective learning.
Explaining the recommendations, Prof PL Vishweshwar Rao, member of the TEC, told TNIE that remedial classes should be introduced for students struggling with subjects and that structured career guidance should help students make informed choices after SSC and Intermediate.
He said the proposed Telangana Public Schools would move beyond rote learning by equipping students with practical skills through counselling and diversified streams.
Teachers’ body urges on-duty leave for TET
The Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation (TSUTF) has submitted a representation to the School Education Department, urging the state government to provide an on-duty facility for in-service teachers appearing for the upcoming Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), scheduled from January 3. TSUTF members pointed out that a large number of in-service teachers would be appearing for the examination and cited Fundamental Rule (FR) 9(6)(b)(iii), which states that the time required for travel to and from the examination centre, in addition to the examination days, shall be treated as duty. In view of this provision, the federation urged the state government to grant on-duty permission to teachers appearing for the TET, which will be held from January 3 to 20.
This story is reported by Meghna Nath of The New Indian Express.