Assam to launch student-led drive to plant one crore saplings before Independence Day

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced a statewide mega plantation campaign under the 'Brikhya Bandhu' initiative, under which 10 lakh students will plant and nurture one crore saplings to commemorate India's 80th Independence Day.

Sharing details of the programme on social media, the Chief Minister said the unique initiative aims to encourage environmental stewardship among students while significantly enhancing the state's green cover.

"While some chase green flags, Assam's students are expanding green forests," Sarma said.