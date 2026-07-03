Assam to launch student-led drive to plant one crore saplings before Independence Day

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced a statewide mega plantation campaign under the 'Brikhya Bandhu' initiative, under which 10 lakh students will plant and nurture one crore saplings to commemorate India's 80th Independence Day.
Sharing details of the programme on social media, the Chief Minister said the unique initiative aims to encourage environmental stewardship among students while significantly enhancing the state's green cover.
"While some chase green flags, Assam's students are expanding green forests," Sarma said.
According to the Chief Minister, the plantation drive will be held from August 10 to 14, during which students across the state will plant saplings and take responsibility for nurturing them over the coming months.
"To mark India's 80th Independence Day, Assam is taking up a unique celebration where 10 lakh students will plant one crore saplings and nurture them under the 'Brikhya Bandhu' initiative," he said.
The campaign is expected to involve schools across Assam, making it one of the largest student-led afforestation programmes undertaken by the state government. In addition to increasing forest cover, the initiative seeks to instil environmental awareness and a sense of responsibility among young people.
Officials said students will not only plant saplings but will also monitor their growth, ensuring higher survival rates and encouraging long-term community participation in conservation efforts.
The state government has been placing increasing emphasis on climate resilience, biodiversity conservation and sustainable development through large-scale plantation drives and community participation programmes.
The 'Brikhya Bandhu' initiative is expected to complement Assam's ongoing efforts to expand green cover, restore degraded landscapes and strengthen ecological balance while engaging educational institutions in environmental protection.
The programme also aligns with the government's broader vision of promoting climate-conscious behaviour among the younger generation by integrating environmental activities with public participation.
With one crore saplings targeted for plantation in just five days, the campaign is expected to become a landmark green initiative in Assam's celebrations marking the country's 80th Independence Day, reinforcing the message of sustainable development and collective responsibility towards nature.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.