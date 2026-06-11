Tezpur University, LGBRIMH partner for advanced mental health studies

Guwahati, Jun 11 (PTI) Tezpur University on Thursday said it has joined hands with Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health for advanced study and research in mental health and allied disciplines.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the university and the institute on Wednesday with the objective of fostering academic excellence, research collaboration and capacity building in the fields of mental health, education and allied disciplines, the central varsity said in a statement.
The MoU will provide a framework for collaborative activities, including training and mentoring of research scholars, exchange of faculty and resource persons, joint research projects, internships and field exposure programmes, and the development of certificate and value-added courses, it added.
"The partnership is expected to create opportunities for interdisciplinary learning and research, while strengthening the academic and professional capacities of students, faculty members and researchers of both institutions," the release said.
Both institutions expressed their commitment to working together in areas of mutual interest and leveraging their respective strengths to contribute to knowledge generation, skill development and improved mental health outcomes in the Northeastern region and beyond.
(PTI)
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