Assam Budget focuses on jobs, women, AI and infrastructure

"It is a revenue-neutral budget. It means salary, interest, pension, and committed liabilities, which form revenue expenditure, and revenue earnings are balancedâ€¦ Capital and revenue expenditures, and revenue receipts are at the same pace and balanced," he said.

The chief minister highlighted that in 2015-16, capital expenditure was Rs 2,951 crore, which has increased to Rs 29,000 crore this time.

On the tax front, he said, "Barring the green cess, it is a tax-neutral budget. It is in sync with the state's financial health."

Green cess has been proposed to discourage industries from continuing pollution-causing actions and encourage sustainable practises, Sarma said.