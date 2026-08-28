Assam: AAP's Sanjay Singh provides bicycles to flood-hit students, computers to schools in Sivasagar

Sivasagar: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has extended support to flood-affected students in Sivasagar district of Assam by providing bicycles to help them commute to school, along with computers for educational institutions.

Singh had visited several flood-affected areas of Sivasagar on August 18 to take stock of the situation and interact with affected residents. During the visit, flood-hit students appealed to him for bicycles, saying they were facing difficulties travelling to and from their schools.