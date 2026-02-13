Poonch hosts Pir Panjal Winter Festival organised by Army

Poonch: The Pir Panjal Winter Festival, organised by the Indian Army's Romeo Force 6 Sector, included a girls' Kho-Kho competition in Surankote Town, Poonch District, as part of the ongoing celebrations. The festival, which began on February 3, is scheduled to conclude on February 16, 2026.

A variety of sports and cultural events were part of Winter festival 2026, including cricket, volleyball, Kho-Kho, drawing and painting competitions, and singing contests.



The festival aims to engage youth in constructive activities and steer them away from drug abuse.



Rajinder Kumar, Naib Tehsildar in Surankote, said the festival helps children develop discipline, confidence, and patience through sports, while also guiding youth away from drug abuse.

