AI platform to help Class 12 students for exam preparation in Odisha

As artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being integrated into education, the Odisha government has come up with an AI-enabled platform for Plus II students to support them in preparing for the Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE) and other competitive examinations.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), which conducts the Plus II exams, has developed the platform and hosted it on the official website. The platform will be formally launched and opened for registration for the students from Friday onwards, and will be available for Plus II students of all streams and CHSE-affiliated schools.

Officials said apart from bridging the gaps that exist in the conventional methods of preparation, the digital platform will help in reducing the exam-preparation stress of the students to a significant extent.

“The platform has been developed by a dedicated technical assistance team of the Council and is powered by advanced AI tools to provide personalised study plans, adaptive practice tests, detailed performance tracking and instant feedback to the students,” informed CHSE controller of exams Prasanta Kumar Parida.

Sources said it will have six broad categories, such as registration and 360-degree profiling, view syllabus, AI-powered learning, practice zone, mock tests and entrance readiness test. The 360-degree profiling will contain the detailed bio of the students and study plan, using which they can track the progress of their studies. The practice zone will allow students to give practice tests chapter-wise and get instant feedback regarding the areas of improvement.

Similarly, the mock test will allow students to appear for unlimited mocks of the main exam. They will be full-length simulated exams in real CHSE format, which will help students know their overall preparation level, CHSE officials said.

Apart from displaying the syllabus for students’ reference, the platform will also offer an entrance readiness test to help them prepare better for the competitive tests.