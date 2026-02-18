‘AI in Edu and Edu in AI Are Intertwined'

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday called upon students to harness artificial intelligence to educate, embrace, empower, and create initiatives.
Taking part in a special session, ‘Ministry of Education—Pushing the Frontier of AI in India’, he said, “Artificial intelligence in education and education in AI are intertwined.” Highlighting rapid technological progress, Pradhan stated that the world is increasingly looking at India as the nation embraces AI at a remarkable pace.
He expressed confidence that AI would play a transformative role in driving India towards becoming a global knowledge superpower.” MoS for Education, Jayant Choudhury, said, “The education ministry has laid the foundations for AI-enabled education.”