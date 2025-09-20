J&K exams to stay on track despite multiple crisis: Education Minister assures students

Education Minister Sakina Itoo has reaffirmed that examinations across Jammu and Kashmir ( J&K ) will proceed according to schedule, despite significant disruptions to the academic year, according to a report by Greater Kashmir.

The Minister addressed concerns over widespread academic disruptions that have caused troubles for students throughout the region this year. "Students' studies got badly affected, initially due to a war like situation, heatwave and then a flood-like situation," Itoo explained while speaking to reporters on Thursday, September 18, 2025.

The education infrastructure has faced considerable challenges, with numerous schools in both Jammu and Kashmir regions suffering damage from recent floods and natural disasters. However, Itoo emphasised the government's commitment to maintaining examination schedules. "As far as exams are concerned, I want to make it clear that all exams will be held on time," she stated firmly.

Recognising the substantial impact on student learning, the education department is actively consulting with stakeholders to develop strategies for addressing academic losses. The Minister highlighted ongoing efforts to gather input from all concerned parties on how best to compensate for the educational setbacks students have experienced.

Reflecting on previous challenges, Itoo noted the department's resilience in adapting to difficult circumstances. "Last year we reversed the academic session from March to November-December, it was a big challenge and now we have streamlined it to a large extent," she said, demonstrating the administration's ability to manage crisis situations while maintaining educational continuity.

The assurance comes as relief to thousands of students who faced uncertainty amid the region's multiple crises this academic year.